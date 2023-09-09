Roundhay Park: Body of woman found in Waterloo Lake
The body of a woman has been pulled from a lake in a Leeds park, police have said.
A member of the public called police to Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park shortly after 06:00 BST on Saturday.
Officers have appealed for help to identify the woman and determine how she came to be in the lake.
The death was being treated as "unexplained", pending a post-mortem, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
The woman is described as having dark hair, wearing a black top, black shorts, black knee-high socks and black boots.
Det Ch Insp James Entwistle said: "We would like to speak to anyone who was in the Roundhay Park area this morning or overnight who may have seen a woman matching the description, who has not yet spoken with police.
"A police cordon will be in place for some time whilst we continue with our enquiries."
