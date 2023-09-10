Bramley Baths gets blue plaque in recognition of historical importance
- Published
A blue plaque has been unveiled at a Grade II listed Edwardian swimming pool to mark both its historical and cultural significance.
Built in 1904 in response to a cholera outbreak, Bramley Baths is the last remaining facility of its type in Leeds.
Generations have "washed, learned to swim, danced and used the Russian steam baths" there, said Leeds Civic Trust.
Director Martin Hamilton said: "It really is a Bramley landmark."
Mr Hamilton added: "As a child, I learned to swim at Bramley Baths, joining thousands of people who have visited the baths over the decades. I am delighted that we are now able to share its story more widely."
David Wilford, chief executive of Bramley Baths, said the blue plaque was "recognition of the historical significance and cultural value of the building".
The plaque was jointly unveiled on Saturday by the Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Kevin Sharp and one of the bath's youngest swimmers Marley.
History of Bramley Baths
Built to improve public health and wellbeing in response to the outbreak of cholera, Bramley Baths was one of eight public bath houses.
According to Leeds Civic Trust, residents came to wash, swim and use the Russian Steam Baths - fashionable with the wealthier Edwardians as a healthy pastime.
Bramley Baths remained a constant in local life, and following restoration in the late 1980s, was reopened in the early 1990s.
When Leeds City Council invited expressions of interest to take over its management due to increased running costs, a group of local residents and organisations banded together to devise a business plan.
By January 2013, the Friends of Bramley Baths had successfully saved their precious community asset.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.