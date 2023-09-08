Eddie Howe: Leeds fan jailed for assaulting Newcastle boss
A pitch invader who shoved Newcastle manager Eddie Howe during a match against Leeds United has been jailed.
David Derbyshire, 35, from Leeds, confronted the Magpies boss after running on to the Elland Road pitch during the Premier League game in May.
He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to three months in jail after he admitted entering the playing area without excuse and assaulting Mr Howe.
He was also banned from all matches for at least six years.
The court heard the incident happened in the 93rd minute of the game as the teams were drawing 2-2.
Footage played to the court showed Derbyshire making his way on to the pitch before repeatedly tapping Mr Howe on the shoulder. He was then seen to say something to him and shove him in his chest before he was removed by security staff.
District Judge Tim Capstick told him: "You attended Elland Road football match as a fan. You had plainly had a significant amount of alcohol before you went to the ground and it is clear that alcohol has been a long-term problem for you.
"You chose to leave the stand and make your way along the players' area and essentially assault the Newcastle football manager, Mr Howe.
"In my judgement this case falls outside the guidelines and has a number of aggravating features."
He said Mr Howe was "vulnerable" and had been targeted "simply because he was the football manager of the team playing against Leeds on that match day".
Judge Capstick added: "Your behaviour had a risk of causing further violence or crowd trouble at the ground, it being the last match of the season and all that that entailed.
"Worse still, that match was televised so your behaviour was seen on national TV and seen by millions of people.
"I am satisfied that these offences are serious enough to warrant a custodial sentence."
In mitigation, Derbyshire's barrister said his client had lost his job and his partner since his arrest, and had health issues.
Judge Capstick said: "The message needs to go out that people who behave as you do need to understand they can expect a custodial sentence."
