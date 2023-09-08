Dewsbury Sports Centre closes after problem concrete found
A West Yorkshire leisure centre has closed after potentially weak concrete was discovered in the building.
Dewsbury Sports Centre is shut "until further notice" after Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac) was found on Thursday.
In a joint statement, Kirklees Council and centre managers Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) described the move as a "precautionary measure".
A "thorough and complex survey" needed to be carried out at the site, it said.
The local authority and KAL said they would keep users of the centre updated on progress, with no indication of how long the closure would last.
A sign on the sports centre entrance told people it was closed due to "unforeseen circumstances" and apologised to visitors.
The centre includes two swimming pools, a gym, spa area, exercise studios and a sports hall.
Raac is a lightweight material that was used mostly in flat roofing, but also in floors and walls, between the 1950s and 1990s.
It is a cheaper alternative to standard concrete, but is less durable and is susceptible to structural failure when exposed to moisture.
