Goit Stock: Bingley beauty spot with woodland and waterfall for sale
- Published
An area of woodland spanning nearly 70 acres and complete with its own waterfall has been put up for sale.
Goit Stock Wood, near Bingley, is being marketed as a "rare opportunity to acquire historic woodland", and is listed at £350,000.
The wood, which is open to the public, has become a haven for wildlife such as deer and features the 20ft (6m) high Goit Stock waterfall.
Estate agent Savills said its owners were selling as they looked to retire.
Paul and Julie Davis have owned the woodland for 20 years and said they had made "fantastic memories there".
Mr Davis said: "The time has now come for us to sell the woods and give someone else the opportunity to own a much-cherished part of our local history."
The site, which lies between the villages of Harden and Cullingworth, has been listed as as an area of ecological and geological importance by Bradford Council.
Through the woodland runs the Hallas and Harden Becks which Savills said was home to trout and grayling.
The sale listing states: "The valley was carved out during the last ice age and the differential weathering of the grit stone and shales has led to the creation of a number of waterfalls, the most impressive of which is Goit Stock waterfall which is approximately 20 ft high over which the water cascades."
Andrew Black, director in the rural agency team at Savills in York, said: "This is an incredibly rare opportunity to acquire a historic woodland to include a well-known landmark in Goit Stock Waterfall.
"It is likely to be of interest to those seeking property with high landscape, amenity and conservation value and we anticipate its beauty and tranquillity will capture the hearts of many interested parties."
