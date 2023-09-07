Mayor approves £10m funding for 850 new homes in Leeds
- Published
Plans to build 864 new homes in Leeds have been awarded more than £10m of funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.
The money is part of the £89m Brownfield Housing Fund granted to the region by the government.
The new homes will be built in the area known as Leeds South Bank.
West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said approving the funding was an "exciting milestone" for the redevelopment of the city.
The schemes include 183 new apartments in the Hunslet area, 306 one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent at Sky Gardens, and 375 apartment homes for rent, of which 5% will be affordable, at Water Lane.
Ms Brabin said growing up in a council flat she learned the "importance of having a safe and secure place to call home from a young age".
"We want everyone in West Yorkshire to have that same opportunity, and regenerating Leeds' South Bank will help achieve that.
"Today's approval of hundreds of new homes is an exciting milestone in our important work to create a more vibrant region that works for all."
The funding will be used to support the development of infrastructure and remediating land for building.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.