Keighley rapist who fled UK after attacking girl jailed
- Published
A man who raped a 13-year-old girl more than a decade ago and fled the country to evade capture has been jailed.
Arif Choudhury was 15 or 16 when he attacked the girl behind a derelict church in Keighley after she refused to carry on delivering drugs for him.
He aided and abetted nine other men to rape the girl between 2011 and 2012.
Choudhury, 28, who fled to Bangladesh after the attacks before returning to the UK last year, was jailed for eight years at Bradford Crown Court.
Prosecutor Michelle Colborne KC said the victim was an extremely vulnerable child at the time.
She added: "She was targeted. She was raped and then passed on to others for behaviour of a degrading type."
Miss Colborne said the victim, who had to relive her ordeal again at Choudhury's trial, had lost her childhood and was left feeling worthless.
'Painstaking investigation'
The court heard how Choudhury, of Victoria Avenue, Keighley, travelled to Bangladesh before he could stand trial alongside the other men in 2015.
He was arrested after returning to the UK last June and later found guilty of rape and 12 allegations of aiding and abetting rape.
Choudhury's barrister Craig Hassall KC submitted that at the time of the offending his client was himself being exploited by older criminals.
The court heard that Choudhury had now been assessed as suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and had recently been diagnosed with testicular cancer.
Det Ch Supt Nicola Bryar said it had been a "painstaking investigation, culminating in years of work".
She added: "I would like to praise the victim for her outstanding courage in coming forward and staying with this prosecution after so many years.
"She has had to endure one trial a number of years ago and due to Choudhury fleeing the country before he was charged, she has now had to endure another."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.