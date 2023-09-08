Fears over Leeds Cross Flatts Park pellet gun attacks - councillor
- Published
Teenagers armed with pellet guns are terrorising people trying to enjoy a Leeds park, a meeting has heard.
Councillor Gohar Almass said youths were intimidating residents by firing the guns in Beeston's Cross Flatts Park on a "regular" basis.
Mr Almass said: "Young kids have these guns and they go across parks like Cross Flatts Park firing at people."
At a council-run community meeting this week, he called for a greater police presence in the park.
The pellet guns "fire like machine guns" and the incidents involving the weapons were now happening "very regularly", Mr Almass said.
'Feeling intimidated'
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the Labour councillor, who represents the Beeston and Holbeck ward, warned: "They're pellets, but if they hit you in the eye it would probably damage your eye.
"The elderly and young families in the area are feeling really intimidated."
People in the area did not "feel safe at the moment", he told the community committee meeting on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Labour councillor Mohammed Iqbal, who represents the Hunslet and Riverside ward, said "We need to tell the public they must report incidents.
"Then we will get the statistics and the information. Then the police can do something about it."
The committee also heard Cross Flatts Park suffered from large numbers of quad bike riders behaving anti-socially.
West Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.