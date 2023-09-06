Three arrested after Huddersfield man found seriously injured
Three men are being questioned by police after a man was found with serious head injuries at a block of flats in Huddersfield.
Officers were called by ambulance staff to Swan Court in Lockwood just before 03:00 BST on Wednesday.
Police found a man in his 50s with multiple injuries, described as serious but not life-threatening.
The men were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, a spokesperson for the force said.
They appealed for anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.
