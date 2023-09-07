West Yorkshire Fire chiefs urge caution after rise in lithium battery blazes
People are being urged not to overcharge electrical items after a rise in the number fires caused by overheating lithium batteries.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said in 2022/23 they had dealt with 29 such fires, up from just nine in 2021/22.
Lithium batteries are used in a range of items, from electric cigarettes and mobile phones to electric bikes.
WYFRS said batteries overheating during charging pose a risk of explosion.
A spokesperson said the biggest cause of fire from a battery in the last year was thermal runaway, where overheating happens to an uncontrolled level.
"We see time and time again how leaving lithium batteries to charge while unattended, or while occupants are sleeping, increases the fire risk," said Lee Miller, the service's district commander for Leeds.
'We're going to die'
Emmaleigha Reilly was asleep at her home in Halifax in February when an electric overheating bike battery caused a fire.
"My two little cousins came barging into my bedroom screaming 'there's a fire'," she said.
"I just thought 'I am going to die, we're going to die."
She said the family managed to escape by jumping through a window as the blaze had blocked the hallway downstairs.
The fire severely damaged the kitchen and the hallway and caused smoke damage throughout the property.
"The fire brigade, they came out and told us it was the bike," she added.
"It was left just on the side, it wasn't on charge."
She said they had no idea it and other everyday electrical items could pose such a risk.
The fire service has also warned people not to risk blocking their escape route in case of a fire by charging items, especially electric bikes or scooters, in a hallway or near a door.
Paul Daly, Wakefield district commander, said the high amount of energy stored in lithium battery packs significantly increased the risk of fire.
"When we do attend these incidents we do tend to see the damage to the property is extensive," he said.
He said their advice was for people to follow the safety instructions that came with the product.
"Don't overcharge them, when the device is charged unplug the source, don't charge them in places where there is a high heat and when you dispose of them take to a reputable site and dispose of them correctly," he said.
A spokesperson for the Department for Business and Trade said it took all incidents of fires involving lithium batteries seriously.
"The Office for Product Safety and Standards is working closely with the fire service to review all evidence of fires involving lithium batteries in e-bikes and e-scooters to ensure the product safety issues are properly assessed and action is taken to protect users from harm," they added.
