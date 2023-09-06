Hugh Jackman: Wolverine star makes friends on Yorkshire break
Hollywood superstars can usually be seen holidaying in luxury resorts nestled on far-flung Caribbean beaches.
But actor Hugh Jackman and his family abandoned more exotic climes for a break in Yorkshire's Bronte Country.
The Wolverine star retracted his adamantium claws to dig into a pie and chips at a hotel near Silsden.
Jackman, who sampled cheeses on his trip, was also spotted taking a canal side walk by a surprised resident's doorbell camera.
The superstar posted snapshots of his break on social media, including views of the breath-taking Yorkshire countryside.
Angela Armitage, from Steeton Hall Hotel where the star stayed, said he told her he thought the Yorkshire Dales were "lovely".
Ms Armitage, manager at the hotel which dates back more than 500 years, said Jackman and his family stayed for one night and that he was "such a genuine bloke".
A nervous sous chef cooked the Australian movie star a pie and chips for his evening meal and a relaxed Jackman sang Happy Birthday to the head chef's son, who was celebrating turning 15 in the hotel's dining room, she said.
The area on the southern edge of the Yorkshire Dales is known for its moorland walks and stunning scenery, so when Jackman asked Ms Armitage to recommend a route, she told him to head to the Leeds and Liverpool Canal towards Skipton.
Danny Clarke, 43, who lives along the route captured footage of Jackman strolling past his gate on the family's doorbell camera, before the star stopped to photograph the eggs on sale by their gate.
Mr Clarke, whose two children are big fans of Jackman's film The Greatest Showman, said: "The biggest Hollywood movie star in the world putting a picture of our kids' farm eggs on Instagram - they couldn't believe it."
The actor also surprised staff at The Courtyard Dairy near Settle during his visit, where he tried a range of cheeses before sitting in the sun with a Yorkshire cider, according to owner Andy Swincoe.
Joking about his fictional talons as Wolverine, Mr Swincoe said he had asked the actor if he wanted to have a go at carving up some of the truckles of cheddar: "He wasn't keen."
He said the family bought several varieties, but that the Leeds Blue and the Hebden Goat were their favourites.
"The bad news is, he might be going to the Lake District next, I hear on the rumour mill," Mr Swincoe laughed, "but I think we've shown him what we can do and I'm sure he will be back."
Jackman is not the first Hollywood star to spend a few days enjoying the sights of Yorkshire while in the UK.
Tom Cruise was spotted in the village of Levisham, near Pickering in North Yorkshire, while working on the next instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise in 2021.
Samuel L Jackson was spotted enjoying a meal in Huddersfield while filming for the Marvel's Secret Invasion in Leeds and Halifax while Harrison Ford was in the village of Grosmont in North Yorkshire during work on the latest Indiana Jones movie.
