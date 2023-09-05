M62 crash: Father admits manslaughter after son hit by car
The father of a 12-year-old boy who was hit by a car as the pair tried to cross the M62 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Callum Rycroft was hit and killed as he and Matthew Rycroft attempted to cross the motorway in West Yorkshire after their vehicle had crashed.
Matthew Rycroft, 36, of Nowell View, Leeds, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at a hearing at Leeds Crown Court.
He also admitted dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Rycroft had spent the day drinking at his parents' house in Huddersfield having taken Callum to visit.
His family had urged him not to drive home but he refused and was later spotted driving his Audi Q5 erratically before joining the M62 at junction 25.
The CPS said his parents had called him to ask him to pull over and that during the conversation Callum could be heard in the background saying 'Dad… won't stop'.
Witnesses later reported seeing Rycroft swerve across lanes on the motorway before colliding with a crash barrier, the CPS said.
Rycroft managed to exit the motorway at Hartshead Moor services, where he failed to negotiate a sharp bend on the slip road before hitting the kerb and overturning the vehicle.
The CPS said: "Rycroft and Callum then began to walk toward the main carriageway.
"Callum called his mother, and dialled 999, but Rycroft told him to end the call. They were seen to cross the motorway to the central reservation, and then for an unknown reason tried to run back."
Callum was struck by an oncoming vehicle and died instantly.
'Ultimate price'
Tom Neofytou from the CPS said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident involving the death of a 12-year-old boy.
"His father's insistence on driving whilst under the influence of alcohol is beyond comprehension.
"Rycroft continued to drive despite his parents' best efforts to stop him. His decision to leave the scene of the crash and attempt to cross the motorway whilst responsible for a young boy was reckless folly.
"Callum paid the ultimate price for his father's careless and criminal actions, and the rest of his family are left to mourn his loss. Our deepest sympathies remain with them."
Rycroft has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at a later date.
A 47-year-old man from Bolton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, but has been released on bail pending further inquiries, West Yorkshire Police previously said.
