M62 crash: Father admits manslaughter after son hit by car
The father of a 12-year-old boy who died after he was hit by a car on the M62 in West Yorkshire has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Callum Rycroft was struck as he and his father attempted to cross the motorway after their vehicle crashed near Cleckheaton at 21:50 BST on 5 August.
Matthew Rycroft, 36, of Nowell View, Leeds, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at a hearing at Leeds Crown Court.
He also admitted dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen.
Following the hearing he was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.
A date for the hearing has not yet been set but the judge said it would not be before 19 September.
Another man, 47, from Bolton, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released on bail pending further inquiries, West Yorkshire Police has previously said.
