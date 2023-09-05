Leeds stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed at an address in Leeds.
The woman, in her 40s, suffered serious injuries after being attacked at a property in Baileys Crescent, Seacroft, on Sunday, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force said her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Ingus Galaskis, 36, of Baileys Crescent, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court later charged with attempted murder.
A force spokesperson said a man and a woman were also arrested at the scene in relation to an alleged incident involving officers guarding the scene.
The man received a community resolution for a public order offence while the woman was charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and a public order offence, police said.
