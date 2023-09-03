Chapeltown murder charge after 19-year-old man dies
A man has been charged with murder after a 19-year-old man died, police have said.
The man died after suffering serious injuries in Francis Street, Chapeltown, Leeds, in the early hours of Saturday.
Phillip Bryant, 32, of Skinner Lane, Leeds, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.
Mr Bryant is expected to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck said: "Our investigation into this man's tragic death has identified further people of interest and we have a range of inquiries currently ongoing to locate these people.
"We are also continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident in Francis Street, or anyone with footage that may assist our inquiries to contact our investigation team."
