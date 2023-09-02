Wakefield: Woman appears in court charged with man's murder
A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering a man who was found dead at a house in Wakefield.
Ryan Ellwood, 42, died shortly after being discovered by an ambulance crew at a property in Greenwood Court, Agbrigg, at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday.
A post-mortem examination confirmed he died from a single stab wound.
Lisa Ellwood, 40, of Greenwood Court, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with murder and was remanded in custody.
Ms Ellwood will appear at Leeds Crown Court on Monday.
