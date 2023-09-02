Voting opens for next Leeds children's mayor
Twelve finalists have been shortlisted for this year's Leeds children's mayor election.
The programme, now in its 20th year, aims to encourage children to consider how they could make improvements in their schools and local areas.
Leeds was one of the first cities in the UK to elect a young mayor.
The next children's mayor, who will be announced at a civic reception on 5 October, will replace Mason Hicks, from Whitkirk Primary.
Every year, primary schools across Leeds submit one candidate for the position before a panel shortlists 12 youngsters.
This year's finalists are:
- Georgia - Drighlington Primary School
- Keyla - New Bewerley Community School
- Jessica - The Grammar School at Leeds
- Daniel - Kippax Ash Tree Primary School
- Mohammed - Ireland Wood Primary School
- Lola - Great Preston Primary C of E School
- Dawud - Bracken Edge Primary School
- Elsie - Hunslet Carr Primary School
- Joshua - Stanningley Primary School
- Islay - Thorner C of E Primary School
- Jaxon - Bramley St Peter's C of E Primary School
- Harrison - St Francis Catholic Primary School
The Lord Mayor of Leeds, councillor Al Garthwaite said she was "overwhelmed and thrilled" by the number of children taking part.
She said: "They are an inspiration, not only to their peers and other children, but to me, and to anyone working to help make Leeds the best city to live in."
Young people aged five to 18 who live and/or go to school in Leeds have until 17:00 BST on 25 September to cast their vote.
They can do so by visiting the pop-up voting station in Leeds City Museum and Leeds Central Library or alternatively they can vote online.
