Bradford man appears in court on terror and fraud charges
- Published
A Bradford man has appeared at the Old Bailey charged with a series of terrorism and fraud offences.
Muhammed Saeed Ahmed, 31, was arrested in June 2021 as part of a pre-planned operation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, and was released under investigation the same day.
The charges relate to 19 alleged breaches of notification requirements under the Counter Terrorism Act 2008.
He is also charged with two offences of fraud by false representation.
Mr Ahmed appeared by video link at the Central Criminal Court in London before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker.
The judge set a provisional two-week trial from 2 September 2024.
The defendant, of Elizabeth Street in Bradford, was granted conditional bail.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.