Yorkshire Water spends £36m in bid to stop Pudsey Beck sewage
- Published
Millions of pounds is to be spent by a water company in a bid to stop sewage getting into a West Yorkshire waterway.
The £36m scheme includes axing plans for housing on a site near Pudsey Beck and creating new wetland for flood alleviation on the land instead.
The work involves six separate projects, five of which will see the installation or improvement of storm water storage at various locations.
Yorkshire Water said it would make a "real difference" to water quality.
The company said adding additional water storage would slow the flow of heavy or prolonged rainfall and reduce the number of discharge incidents into Pudsey Beck by 20%.
The new storm water storage facilities would be installed at Pudsey Smalewell, Dick Lane in Thornbury, Farnley ring road, Dale Farm in Drighlington and Littlemoor Bottom in Pudsey during 2024, the firm added.
In addition, 4.7 hectares (47,000 sq m) of land at Hough Side would be turned into a wetlands green space using plants to naturally treat waste water - not including solid water - on land previously earmarked for housing, Yorkshire Water said.
The plants would treat the water and pollutants, while nutrients would be naturally broken down and returned to the ecosystem.
The firm said the wetland would also improve the area for local wildlife.
Richard Stuart, from Yorkshire Water, said: "This project is a significant investment in the west Leeds and Bradford areas to improve water quality within Pudsey Beck."
He added that while the work was being carried out there might be traffic disruption, but the company was working with the council to minimise any problems.
