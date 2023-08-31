Serial Leeds deodorant thief jailed and banned from city centre
- Published
A shoplifter known to retailers as "the Lynx thief" due to his numerous thefts of aerosol deodorants has been banned from Leeds city centre for five years.
Stephen Betts, 46, of Cross Green Crescent, Cross Green, Leeds, pleaded guilty to a range of offences at the city's magistrates' court on 25 August.
He was jailed for 25 weeks and was also made subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order.
If Betts breaches the order he could face a further jail term.
Betts' thefts were motivated by his solvent abuse problems, according to West Yorkshire Police.
He regularly targeted stores in the city centre to steal cans of the deodorant and other aerosols and he assaulted staff when challenged, officers said.
On 10 July, he stole 29 cans of Lynx at the Poundland shop on Lands Lane, but was detained by store security.
He returned to the same store on 24 July on three separate occasions and stole £20 worth of aerosols before attempting to leave the shop, police said.
He was detained by a female member of staff who he shoved in the chest before throwing a punch at her colleague when she came to help.
A struggle ensued during which the second woman received scratches to her arm and chest.
'Distress and upset'
In court, Betts admitted a total of seven offences of thefts from shops, two counts of common assault, assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.
The Criminal Behaviour Order means he is only allowed to enter Leeds city centre for specific reasons, such as attending court or hospital.
It also prohibits him from being in possession of any drugs paraphernalia, glue, gases, solvents or aerosols intended for substance misuse anywhere within West Yorkshire.
He is also not allowed to possess any medication not prescribed for him.
Insp Natasha Tierney said: "Betts' prolific offending has had a very significant negative impact on staff at several city centre businesses.
"Not only has he repeatedly stolen from them, but he has turned violent when challenged, causing understandable distress and upset to those involved."
The force hoped the city centre ban would help address Betts' behaviour on his release from prison and support his post-sentence supervision, Insp Tierney added.
