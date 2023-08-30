Batley East by-election to be held after councillor jailed
Voters will go to the polls in a by-election to replace a Kirklees councillor who was jailed for perverting the course of justice.
Fazila Loonat was given a 14-week prison sentence in July for attempting to dodge a speeding penalty.
The Labour councillor for Batley East subsequently resigned from her seat on the local authority.
A by-election will be held in the ward on Thursday, with polling stations open from 07.00 BST to 22.00.
Batley East has previously been a safe Labour seat but was closely contested in the local elections earlier this year.
Just 14 votes separated Labour councillor Habiban Zaman and defeated Conservative candidate Hanif Mayet following multiple recounts in May's vote.
The candidates are:
Labour - Ebrahim Dockrat
Green Party - Simon Duffy
Yorkshire Party - Bikatshi Katenga
Liberal Democrats - Stephen Long
Conservatives - Beverley Smith
Social Democratic Party - Mark Steele
