Leeds science teacher accused of misconduct
A Leeds teacher has been accused of unacceptable professional conduct after allegedly making comments and gestures of a sexual nature in class.
A misconduct hearing on Wednesday was told science teacher Nigel Rix behaved inappropriately during lessons at a special school in winter 2019/20.
A panel will now consider whether his actions amounted to gross misconduct.
Mr Rix, who was suspended in January 2020, did not attend the first day of the four-day hearing.
The panel heard Mr Rix started at the school as a supply teacher in early 2019 and was later made a permanent member of staff after showing "great potential".
In December 2019, it is alleged Mr Rix made a comment about bestiality which was reported by a pupil.
In his statement, the school's former deputy headteacher said Mr Rix appeared "quite blasé about it" and "shrugged it off as banter".
'He knew exactly what he'd done'
He told the panel: "[Nigel Rix] knew exactly what he'd done, he admitted what he had said and he said it wouldn't happen again.
"As a teacher you've got to draw the line, you cannot be a friend. You can be friendly and approachable but, once that line has been crossed, you are on a downward spiral."
On a different occasion, in January 2020, Mr Rix allegedly made a crude gesture towards one of his pupils.
When asked about it the following day, Mr Rix reportedly admitted making the gesture but said he had told the pupil to "not copy it".
Mr Rix was subsequently sent on gardening leave while matters were investigated by the school.
As part of his role, the panel heard Mr Rix was required to undergo various kinds of training and understand behaviour policies implemented at the school.
In addition, the panel was shown evidence of Mr Rix signing the Keeping Children Safe in Education (KCSiE) statutory guidance in October 2018 and again in August 2019.
The KCSiE sets out statutory safeguarding requirements for schools and colleges.
The panel was also sent a letter by a teachers' union on behalf of Mr Rix in which he states his induction to the school had been "seriously lacking".
Mr Rix is accused of failing to maintain professional boundaries and failing to act with integrity.
The hearing, which is listed until 4 September, continues.
