Bradford kidnapper jailed after a year on the run
- Published
A man who appeared in a Crimestoppers "most wanted" appeal has been jailed for kidnapping.
Emmanual Sherriff, 26, went on the run after he assaulted a man in Bradford last February and forced him into a car, Bradford Crown Court heard.
The court heard how the 18-year-old victim was driven by a gang to a warehouse with a hood over his head.
Sherriff admitted charges including kidnap, robbery and fraud, and was jailed for five years and one month.
The gang threatened to "chop him up with a chainsaw" if he did not pay £5,000, the court heard.
Prosecutor Camille Morland said the teenager handed over his wallet and £300 was taken from a cash machine using his bank card.
The victim was then forced to reveal his passwords for his account and the gang were able to transfer a further £5,800.
He was driven around Bradford while the gang waited for the money to be transferred before being released the next morning and given £10 for a taxi ride home.
Sherriff, of Etna Road, Bradford, fled to Scotland after the attack but was arrested in February this year and brought back to West Yorkshire.
Passing sentence Judge Jonathan Gibson said: "It is clear to me that you had the leading role at the start of the incident because you arranged and were involved considerably in the kidnap."
In August last year three other Bradford men - Waseem Hussain, 36, of Cumberland Road, Zain Abbas, 23, of Great Horton Road and 28-year-old Umar Aslam - were all jailed for four years and three months for their involvement in the incident.
Det Supt Andy Farrell said: "Sherriff is a dangerous individual who thought he could run away from his crimes and start a new life.
"I hope today's outcome provides the victim with some comfort after nearly 18 months knowing that all four suspects have now been jailed for their involvement in the incident."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.