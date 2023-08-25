Leeds Festival is 'safe and well organised' event, police say
- Published
Leeds Festival is a "safe and well organised" event, police have said, as they outlined new measures at the site.
Safety concerns were raised last week at an inquest into the death of 16-year-old David Celino, who died after taking MDMA at the festival in 2022.
Event organisers Festival Republic said more security, sniffer dogs and support hubs had been introduced this year.
Det Ch Insp Phil Jackson said: "The festival is policed really well and everybody has a part to play."
He said there would be more police and plain clothes officers patrolling the site, as well as extra searches and sniffer dogs "to make it really difficult for people to get drugs into the event".
"We are in an open field site. People can get drugs into prison, so we have to understand there is going to be drugs," Det Ch Insp Jackson said.
"People may be offered drugs. Do not take them. We have no idea how they are made. It may be in a garage in a cement mixer. They are not made by a pharmacist like a Paracetamol.
"If you do take them and feel unwell, don't be afraid to go and ask for help," he added.
Det Ch Insp Jackson highlighted new hubs which had been installed to signpost people to medical help if they had taken drugs.
He said his own children had been to the festival when they were under 18 and he felt it had been safe.
"From a parent, it's about giving your children that advice. It's that parent talk in the car that most children will have as they are on their way to the festival."
Melvin Benn, managing director of the event's organisers Festival Republic, said everyone going through the arena entrances and campsite entrances would be "subject to sniffer dog searching".
"That wasn't the case in the past - it was a random search. Whereas we've made that an absolute at every single entrance in this instance," he said.
Florence, 18, from Lancaster, who first attended the festival last year, said organisers had put up a "massive sign saying MDMA is in circulation".
Her friend Ben, 18, from Morecambe, said the pair had already been offered drugs at this year's event.
But he said he had seen more support staff this year and added: "If anything happened, I reckon help could arrive quickly."
Joanne, from Penistone, said she had decided to accompany her 17-year-old daughter, Florence, to the festival.
"It's their first time and they have never experienced something so big. I thought it's much better that they have got an adult with them."
Florence said she planned to return next year, but said she "wanted to experience it with an adult there" for her first festival.
Meanwhile, Tommy, Amy, Keira and Kieran, from Liverpool, said they had seen more support hubs and staff compared to last year's event.
"We've seen a drug problem tent, I think that's a good addition," Tommy said.
Amy added: "It does feel a lot safer."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.