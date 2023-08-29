Leeds Housing charity Latch bids to raise £450k to create new six homes
- Published
A charity which transforms derelict buildings into houses for homeless people has said it has just one week left to raise the funds needed to convert six new properties.
Leeds Action to Create Homes (Latch) said it had to raise a further £35,000 to reach its £450,000 minimum target.
Based in Chapeltown, Latch has created 107 homes since it was founded in 1989.
Chief executive James Hartley said the funds were "absolutely vital" to changing lives for the better.
"With these additional homes, we could help six more adults and three more children," he said.
"Renovated houses also have benefits for the wider community, with derelict properties tending to be hubs of anti-social activity."
Latch said it had until 5 September to raise the £450,000 needed to carry out the work, but added that it hoped to raise up to £650,000 for the project.
Mr Hartley said the money would also help the charity retain their staff and support its trainee scheme, which helps the long-term unemployed to gain construction skills.
According to Latch about 26,000 people in Leeds have some level of housing need and an estimated 4,000 houses are currently empty.
Mr Hartley said "We're really proud of the long legacy of positive impact we have on both individual lives and those of the communities in which we work."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.