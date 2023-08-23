Bradford woman admits murder charge on first day of trial
A woman has pleaded guilty to murdering 65-year-old Bradford man Stephen Kershaw.
Sarah Pearson, 23, originally denied the charge, but changed her plea on the first day of her trial at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday.
Mr Kershaw, 65, was reported missing on 13 September 2022 and his body was found in a property on Shetcliffe Lane three days later.
Co-accused Ian Mitchell, 35, pleaded guilty to murder at an earlier hearing.
The court heard that a "grab handle" was allegedly used as a weapon in the attack on Mr Kershaw.
Pearson's barrister Stephen Wood KC said she was pleading guilty to murder on the basis that she did not use the "grab handle" against the victim.
An inquest in October last year heard that Mr Kershaw, who had a daughter, was identified by his fingerprints after his body had been discovered in a bedroom alcove.
Judge Rose told Pearson that she would receive a sentence of life imprisonment.
The pair, both of Shetcliffe Lane, Bradford, were remanded in custody and are due to be sentenced in November.
