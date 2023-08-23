Dewsbury 'dangerous predator' jailed for attempted rape of boy
- Published
A "dangerous sexual predator" who tried to rape a young boy has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years.
Kristian Annus, from Dewsbury, was arrested in February after taking advantage of the child "in the most appalling way", police said.
The 29-year-old was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court after admitting a charge of attempted rape of a boy under 13 during a plea hearing on Tuesday.
He was also subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.
West Yorkshire Police said the sex offence took place in the Kirklees area and Annus, of Market Place, Dewsbury, was charged on 21 February.
PC Jay Laughton, of the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Team, said: "Annus is without doubt a dangerous sexual predator and we welcome his conviction and sentencing.
"He took advantage of his young victim in the most appalling way and subjected him to what has clearly been a dreadful offence.
"I want to praise the bravery of the victim and his family in reporting what took place and then supporting the prosecution which has put this man behind bars.
"The courage shown by victims and their families in coming forwards and seeing justice done is key in allowing police and partners in the CPS to get offenders such as Annus off our streets."
