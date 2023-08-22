Elise Thomas: Driffield girl, 17, killed in M1 crash near Wakefield
- Published
A 17-year-old girl has died after a crash on the M1 near Wakefield.
Elise Thomas, from Driffield in East Yorkshire, was seriously injured in the collision between a Ford Fiesta and Vauxhall Corsa on the motorway's southbound carriageway on 12 August.
She died in hospital six days later, West Yorkshire Police said on Tuesday.
In a tribute, Elise's family described her as a "beautiful soul" who was "an inspiration to others" and an "amazingly talented" photographer.
"Even at such a young age she was successful. Everything she touched turned to gold," they added.
Elise had an interest in nature photography and won an award for her work last year.
The teenager was injured after the red Fiesta she had been travelling in was struck by a silver Corsa just before junction 39 of the motorway at 08:29 BST, police said.
She died of her injuries on Friday night.
Detectives have appealed for witnesses or footage of the crash as they investigate what happened.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.