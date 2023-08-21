Pinderfields Hospital trust apology over maternity aftercare failures
- Published
Dozens of women who suffered perineal tears during childbirth at a Wakefield maternity unit did not get appropriate aftercare, a review has found.
The internal audit showed over 50 women were not given follow-up treatment at Pinderfields Hospital between 2020-22.
Describing the impact this had on her family, Beth Atkinson, 31, said: "Everyday life is affected."
The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has apologised, adding it was committed to providing the best possible care.
A copy of the audit was obtained by law firm Fletchers as part of its investigation into the care received by Mrs Atkinson.
It identified that a total of 52 women who had suffered perineal tears in childbirth at Pinderfields had not been referred for post-natal urogynaecological and physiotherapy follow-up.
'Just too severe'
Mrs Atkinson, who gave birth to her son Harrison in November 2021, said: "Like most mums, I was so looking forward to bringing Harrison home and to being able to spend my maternity leave bonding, introducing him to the world, and to family and friends.
"He's my first baby and I was really excited."
However, she told BBC Look North her injuries were "just too severe".
"I struggled with the physical demands of caring for a new-born baby. I can't do half the simple things I used to be able to do.
"I can't run after Harrison as I would like to be able to do, and lifting him is difficult. Everyday life is affected."
Mrs Atkinson said she received a letter from the trust in January notifying her there had been failings in her care.
She was recalled to the hospital for a review and is now receiving ongoing treatment for her symptoms.
Katy Link, clinical negligence associate at Fletchers, said: "As part of our investigation into the lack of aftercare Bethany received at Pinderfields Hospital, we were deeply concerned to learn this was not an isolated incident.
"In fact, the report sent to us by the Trust reveals at least 15% of patients who sustained tears between 2020 and 2022 did not have a referral which is standard practice for patients who have sustained third and fourth degree tears following delivery. That's 52 women in total."
Ms Link added that had Mrs Atkinson's condition been managed with the treatment she was now receiving, "she could have potentially avoided several years of discomfort".
'Committed to best care'
Talib Yaseen, chief nursing officer at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: "Unfortunately, as litigation is ongoing, it is inappropriate to comment on this specific case."
However, Mr Yaseen said that 52 women who had experienced a third or fourth degree perineal tear during childbirth between January 2020 and December 2022 had not been referred.
"We have since communicated with those affected to apologise and to explain what had happened, offering a follow-up appointment," he said.
"Our sympathies are with those affected. We are committed to providing the best possible care to our patients and to making improvements whenever this falls short."
