Elland Book Swap phone box celebrates first birthday
- Published
A year ago on Saturday, a dirty, vandalised old phone box in the market town of Elland, West Yorkshire, reopened its doors as a book swap.
Filled to the brim with books, the organisers estimate that 1,000 swaps happen every month, and the bright red booth has become an important part of the community.
Elland Book Swap is run by the charity Elland Round Table and a team of five volunteers maintain the kiosk and organise the books.
The venture is part of BT's "Adopt a Kiosk for £1" scheme whereby charities, communities or local authorities take on an unused phone box to give it a new lease of life.
The red landmarks will turn 100 next year, and BT has announced that there are 81 available to adopt throughout Yorkshire.
Elland couple David Needham and Esther Barr decided to get on board in January 2022 because they believed in "sharing stories".
Mr Needham, 31, told the BBC it was a "fantastic opportunity to encourage reading for free", especially during the cost-of-living crisis.
All the metalwork, painting, windows and shelving were produced and donated by people and businesses in Elland, he added.
The book swap, located near the town hall, also hosts events like book readings and a Santa's Grotto at Christmas.
And to celebrate its first birthday on 19 August, Mr Needham and others have organised a party with book giveaways, cake, singing, readings and crafts.
He said: "Adopting a phone box has done wonders for the community.
"My partner and I came up with the idea because a book swap means those that have more can give more, and those that need it, can take more.
"Parents who cannot afford books use it and it has meant that children who may not have thought about reading can do so.
"We've had such positive feedback and are so proud."
Mr Needham, who is also a drug and alcohol worker, said another reason that the book swap has resonated so well in Elland is because of its sense of nostalgia.
He said: "Historically the phone box was an important part of the community, where everyone made their calls - so we have tried to continue that.
"There is no stigma attached to sharing books, not like if you gave someone money.
"It runs on community spirit and kindness and it's a great way to get talking to people. "
Mr Needham admitted it was difficult to keep track of how many books were in the phone box, but they were so plentiful he had to keep some at his house.
"It's the best way of recycling", he said.
"All the upkeep and doing events is voluntary and the venture is run on kindness.
"A local artist did the floor mosaic and someone who already works in social media runs our Instagram."
Other examples of quirkily repurposed phone boxes in Yorkshire include what are believed to be two of the world's smallest museums - one on local history in Warley Town, near Halifax, and one housing a replica Tutankhamun in Barnsley - called the T'Tut Box.
Since BT introduced its Adopt a Kiosk programme in 2008, more than 470 phone boxes have been taken on by communities across Yorkshire and the Humber for £1 each.
According to BT, there are around 20,000 remaining working payphones across the UK and 3,000 of them are in traditional red kiosks.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.