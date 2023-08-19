Ilkley couple sacrifice sleep for Dales Way charity walk
- Published
A couple sacrificed a night's sleep to walk a famous Yorkshire Dales path for 25 hours straight, raising money for children at risk of exploitation.
Lou and Andy McCallion, from Ilkley, West Yorkshire, started the Dales Way on Thursday at 17:00 BST, returning home at about 18:00 on Friday.
Walking through the night, they reached Kettlewell before turning back to walk home - a total of 48 miles (77km).
They have raised over £6,000 for Pace (Parents Against Child Exploitation).
The Leeds-based charity works to support parents whose children have been affected by criminal or sexual exploitation from outside their family.
This often takes the form of grooming or involvement in county lines gangs.
Pace also works to disrupt these gangs, while working with police and family services.
Mrs McCallion, who works for the charity, said she decided to walk for 25 hours to mark 25 years since it was set up.
She said: "We felt it poignant to take on a challenge which kept us up through the night, unable to sleep because that is the reality for so many parents whose child is being criminally or sexually exploited.
"The money we raise will go towards our vital support team, who parents describe as their lifeline."
She said her daughters Olive, 10, and Orla, seven, made them signs to celebrate as the hours passed, with messages of support written on the back.
Speaking near the end of the challenge, Mrs McCallion said: "I'm absolutely shattered, feet covered in blisters, a little delirious with no sleep but buoyed up by everyone's lovely messages and support.
"A lovely lady from Ashfield Guest House in Grassington took pity on us, and filled up our water and brought us out some biscuits.
"Now we're home, we're relieved but ready for bed!"
The Dales Way runs for 80 miles (129km) from Ilkley to Bowness-on-Windermere in Cumbria, mostly following riverside paths.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.