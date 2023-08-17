Wakefield 'nightmare' flats plan rejected over parking
- Published
A scheme to build flats and shops in a West Yorkshire village, which received more than 100 objections, has been rejected.
Councillors voted against the plan to convert a derelict property in Wrenthorpe into 11 flats and two shops.
Wakefield Council officers had previously recommended the Wrenthorpe Road proposal for approval.
However, a meeting of the planning and highways committee decided the scheme lacked sufficient parking.
The application proposed just two parking spaces at the site, which residents who were against the scheme said would add to "nightmare" parking problems.
Concerns were also raised that the development would create a traffic hazard.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Wrenthorpe resident John Rigby, who spoke on behalf of objectors at the meeting, had described the plans as "totally inappropriate".
"You have seen the blind bend that the property sits on," he said.
"The vast majority of objections are about parking and traffic hazards," he added.
Alistair Flatman, a planning consultant speaking on behalf of the applicant, told officials it was hoped the people attracted to living at the flats would not own cars and would instead walk, cycle or use public transport.
Planners refused the application on the grounds of insufficient parking and "health and safety reasons" for residents.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.