Regions' trusts to get £19.2m funding for hospital beds
Four hospital trusts in Yorkshire and the north-east of England are set to receive £19.2m in government funding to increase the number of hospital beds and improve services.
The money has been allocated as part of the Department of Health and Social Care's urgent and emergency care recovery plan.
It is hoped the funding boost will cut waiting times in the regions.
The funding is part of a £250m investment in 900 beds across England.
The scheme includes developing or expanding urgent treatment centres and same-day emergency care services at hospitals such as Hull Royal Infirmary, James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough and Airedale General Hospital in Keighley.
NHS England expects the majority of the improvements will be completed by January 2024.
Hull University Teaching Hospital NHS Trust will benefit from £2.77m, while £10m will go to South Tees NHS Foundation Trust, £2.4m to Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and £4.1m to Airedale NHS Foundation Trust.
The latter has seen an increase of 14% in urgent admissions and emergency department activity since 2019/20.
More than 40% of the patients who currently attend the emergency department could be seen in an urgent treatment centre, its chief operating officer, Leanne Cooper, told the BBC.
She said the funding would help meet growing demand for urgent care services.
"[It] will allow us to more than double the provision of treatment rooms, improving access times for patients requiring urgent care and making sure they're treated in the most appropriate setting for their needs."
Work will start at the trust this week to convert an existing space next to the emergency department.
The funding for Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust will allow for the reconfiguration of two wards and creation of an escalation ward to provide 40 new beds, the health department said.
