Leeds hospital upgrades: Plans submitted for new surgery units
Plans to create hubs for pre-planned operations at two Leeds hospitals, with the aim of reducing waiting lists, have been submitted to the city council.
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust hopes to create elective care hubs for non-emergency surgeries at Chapel Allerton and Wharfedale hospitals.
These would be protected spaces specifically for planned operations, away from emergency pressures.
The plans are also subject to approval from NHS England.
If approved, the trust would invest £27m in Chapel Allerton Hospital to build a new operating theatre and office extension building, as well as a new car park.
Spinal surgery
It would also refurbish an existing space to become a ward which will support the new operating theatres, and update the pharmacy block.
The aim is to complete works by March 2025.
The trust said the majority of adult spines elective care would move from Leeds General Infirmary to Chapel Allerton as part of the work.
It said it provided one of the largest spinal surgery services in the country, with more than 1,500 elective procedures, more than 500 emergency operations and more than 12,000 clinical appointments each year.
An elective care hub would also be created at Wharfedale Hospital in Otley, with an investment of £10m.
