Two appear in court charged with attempted murder in Bradford

Farleton Drive in FagleyGoogle
The injured men were found on Farleton Drive in Fagley on 7 July

Two men charged with attempted murder after two men were injured in a shooting in Bradford have made their first appearance at crown court.

The two injured men were found in Farleton Drive, Fagley, at about 17:10 BST on 7 July, police said.

Tommy Lupton, 20, of no fixed abode, and Nathan Scott, 32, of Sandholme Drive, appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Monday via video links.

A two-week trial date was provisionally set for 2 January 2024.

They were remanded in custody until 15 September for their next court hearing.

