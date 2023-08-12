Pontefract: Teenager seriously injured in assault
A 17-year-old as been seriously injured after a fight in a McDonalds in Pontefract.
Police were called to the restaurant on Park Road just after 05:00 BST to reports of a male being assaulted and injured following a disturbance.
Officers said the injured boy was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.
They said people suspected of being involved had fled the scene in the direction of Pontefract racecourse.
They have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.
