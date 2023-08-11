No further action for Leeds girl held on suspicion of homophobic offence
- Published
A teenage girl arrested on suspicion of a homophobic public order offence will face no further action, police said.
A video uploaded to TikTok by her mother showed the autistic 16-year-old being detained outside her home in Leeds in the early hours of Monday.
West Yorkshire Police said it had reviewed the evidence and closed the criminal investigation.
The force's professional standards department is carrying out a review after it received a complaint.
Assistant Chief Constable Oz Khan said: "We do appreciate the understandable sensitivities around incidents involving young people and neurodiversity and we are genuinely committed to developing how we respond to these often very challenging situations."
