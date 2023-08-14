West Yorkshire Police crackdown on drink-driving to run for two weeks
A crackdown on drink-driving in West Yorkshire has been extended after a spate of crashes involving drivers who had used nitrous oxide.
Police have begun increased enforcement on motorists who drive while over the limit or under the influence of drugs.
West Yorkshire Police said the use of nitrous oxide or laughing gas was an "emerging issue".
The force's campaign will run for two weeks until 27 August.
It coincides with the National Police Chief's Council's summer enforcement campaign which runs for a week from 21 August.
Insp Chris Robinson said there were over 8,500 collisions on UK roads each year, which were either fatal or resulted in serious injury, which involved drivers who were "under the influence of alcohol or drugs".
"It is also important to note the dangers of driving the morning after a night of drinking or taking drugs."
Insp Robinson said officers would be out "night and day" patrolling the county's roads.
Insp Robinson said the use of nitrous oxide by motorists was an "emerging issue".
"There has been a case elsewhere in the country where its use was linked to a fatal collision."
West Yorkshire Police said officers would "take action if there is a suggestion that someone is putting themselves or others at risk by driving dangerously or without due care and attention".
Earlier this year, West Yorkshire Fire Service said there was "a growing trend" in the number of people inhaling laughing gas before driving and crashing.
They said it had become "a big problem" with some young people inhaling up to 30 balloons of nitrous oxide a day.
