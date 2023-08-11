Woman admits attempted murder of three children in Huddersfield
- Published
A woman has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of three children at a house in Huddersfield.
A four-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby boy were found with serious stab injuries at the house in Walpole Road on 6 February.
A 34-year-old woman admitted three counts of attempted murder when she appeared via video link at Leeds Crown Court earlier.
The judge said reports would be carried out before sentencing at a later date.
Abdul Iqbal KC, defending, told the hearing that after a psychiatric evaluation, two experts agreed the defendant "did not suffer with the legal definition of insanity" and was fit to plead.
But Mr Iqbal said both had agreed she was "labouring under mental health problems when she committed these acts" and had recommended a hospital order as the appropriate sentence.
She was remanded in custody for a sentencing date yet to be fixed.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.