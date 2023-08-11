Yorkshire junior doctors begin four-day strike over pay row
Junior doctors in Yorkshire have joined colleagues across England in a four-day strike over pay.
This walkout - which runs from 07:00 BST on Friday until 07:00 on Tuesday - is the fifth strike by British Medical Association members in six months.
The BMA has asked for a 35% pay rise to make up for 15 years of below-inflation rises.
But the government is giving them 6% this year plus £1,250, bringing the increase to nearly 9% on average.
Hospitals bosses have warned the strikes would lead to disruption with a number of operations and appointments postponed as a result.
Richard Robinson, chief medical officer at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which runs Pinderfields Hospital, Dewsbury District Hospital and Pontefract General Infirmary, urged people to consider alternative community services such as NHS 111, walk-in centres and pharmacies.
"The junior doctors' strike action will be the longest yet and for the first time will include a weekend which particularly in our Emergency Department is an extremely busy time," he said.
"Our teams across the Trust remain committed to helping those who require urgent medical care due to serious illness or injury, or because their life is at risk.
"This means that people who do not need emergency care will experience long waits to be seen and some may need to be redirected to more appropriate services if their condition is not serious."
The NHS said to date about 778,000 hospital appointments across the NHS have been affected by previous strikes, with up to 20,000 staff off per day.
Concerns have been mounting over the impact of the latest action after a High Court ruling which means the NHS cannot seek support from agency staff, as was the case during previous strikes.
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said it recognised the challenges faced by colleagues.
"During strike action, urgent and emergency treatment will be our priority.
"We are working closely with union representatives to ensure plans are in place to maintain safe care for patients, while facilitating and respecting the right of those staff who wish to take legal industrial action."
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust also urged people not to attend A&E "unless it is an emergency", adding that the Minor Injuries Unit at the Hallamshire Hospital would be closed during the strike.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust apologised for the "frustrating" situation facing anyone whose appointment is cancelled while Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust said it was "working hard to prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity, and trauma".
