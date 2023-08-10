Teenage girls assaulted by man in Bradford street attack
- Published
Two 15-year-old girls were attacked by a man after they got off a bus in Bradford, leaving one needing hospital treatment, police have said.
The teenagers were assaulted by a man "of large build", aged between 40 and 50, after getting off the Number 682 service at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday.
One of the girls was taken to hospital with a head injury after the attack in Halifax Road, at the junction with Netherlands Avenue.
Inquiries were ongoing, police said.
Officers appealed to anyone who was on the bus, which had travelled from Halifax, to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.