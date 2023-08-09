Leeds bus driver says abuse by passengers is 'dehumanising'
- Published
A bus driver has called on passengers to be kinder as she described abuse she had experienced on her route.
Nicola Walshaw, from Leeds, said she had worked in prisons and high schools - but had never before experienced the aggression she saw as a bus driver.
Ms Walshaw said staff experienced shouting and violence every day, and it could be "dehumanising".
First Bus said it would "not tolerate any verbal or physical abuse" of drivers and may pursue prosecution.
Ms Walshaw, who has driven buses in Leeds since December, took to social media to share her frustrations and said abuse from passengers had led her to consider quitting her job.
She said the majority of people were well behaved but she had recently experienced people swearing at her, and kicking the door of the driver's compartment.
Other incidents included people throwing bricks at buses and switching off the vehicle's engine, she said.
"I have worked in jails and schools and I have never been spoken to by people as badly. Not a shift goes by when people aren't being horrible," Ms Walshaw said.
"I don't think people realise that bus drivers are actual people.
"I'm a person, I'm a mum. We're working to support our families."
Ms Walshaw, 41, works on three bus routes across Leeds and said passengers were becoming increasingly angry with drivers because of diversions due to roadworks in the city centre.
"People don't realise that if a bus is delayed or cancelled it's really not the driver's fault," she said.
She said she did not feel the bus company was to blame, and that measures were in place to protect and support drivers.
"I actually really like my job most of the time. You get regulars who stop to have a natter. It makes my job worthwhile. I had a lady get off and say 'thank you for carrying on' after one incident.
"If it wasn't for buses, certain people who can't drive couldn't get out. It's not easy to drive a bus and I think people need to be nicer to drivers."
'Safeguard drivers'
Will Pearson, head of operations for First Bus in West Yorkshire, said he appreciated there could be "frustrations when travelling on the bus network, but this should not be directed at drivers".
"It is sad to hear of any abuse towards our drivers, who are simply doing the best they can to get customers to their destination quickly and safely," he said.
"Our drivers are professionals with responsibility for a vital service to communities and the overwhelming majority of customers respect this.
"We will not tolerate any verbal or physical abuse and will always safeguard our drivers, including action and prosecution if necessary."
'No excuse'
A Leeds City Council spokesperson said there was "no excuse" for abuse towards bus drivers.
"Significant detailed planning goes into coordinating all of the infrastructure, improvements and utilities work to minimise disruption across the roads network in Leeds," they said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.