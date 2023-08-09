Three arrests in Leeds after teenager shot in leg
- Published
Three people have been arrested after a teenager was seriously injured in a shooting in Leeds.
Officers said the victim, 18, needed surgery for a leg wound following the attack in Wykebeck Avenue at about 14:00 BST on 27 July.
West Yorkshire Police earlier arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.
A 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were also held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Det Insp Tom Hilyer said: "The criminal use of firearms on the streets is something that we will always treat extremely seriously and today's arrests should demonstrate how we are progressing our investigation."
Police said the offenders used a stolen white Audi Q5 which was seen being driven at speed on Selby Road, near to the junction with York Road, immediately after the shooting.
The car was later abandoned and set alight in Thorn Terrace, Gipton.
Officers said there were particularly interesting in any footage showing the Audi being driven near Wykebeck Avenue, or of it being abandoned, and urged witnesses to come forward.