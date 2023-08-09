Leeds stabbing: Three arrested over Harehills knife fight
Three men have been arrested following a fight in which two of them were stabbed.
West Yorkshire Police said it had received reports of men fighting with weapons in the Harehills area of Leeds at about 17:40 BST on Monday.
Two were arrested at the scene in Ashton Place. One, 23, was treated for a stab wound while the second, 33, had minor head injuries.
A third man, 38, was arrested after he attended hospital with a stab injury.
West Yorkshire Police said all three men had been released on bail pending further investigation.
Any witnesses should contact the force.
