Discarded vapes puncture West Yorkshire blood bikers' tyres
- Published
Discarded vapes have caused dangerous punctures to motorbikes transporting urgent blood donations in West Yorkshire, a charity has warned.
One Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes rider said he was nearly thrown from his motorcycle after driving over an e-cigarette while delivering blood.
Andrew Foster, the charity's chairman, said vapes had caused "potentially life-threatening moments" for riders.
The charity urged people to safely throw away disposable vaping devices.
Laurence, a Whiteknights volunteer rider, said he had driven over one of the devices only recently.
"When I rode over the e-cigarette while making an urgent delivery, it deflated the tyre of the blood bike almost instantly, very nearly throwing me from the motorcycle," he said.
"We make urgent deliveries for hospitals and hospices free of charge during the night when it's often impossible to see these devices on the road surface."
He added: "Please dispose of the devices safely."
The charity, which has 60 riders, said it had completed more than 300 urgent delivery journeys in July.
