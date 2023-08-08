M62 crash: Man in court over death of boy, 12, on motorway
A man has appeared in court over the death of a 12-year-old boy who was hit by a car while crossing a motorway.
Callum Rycroft, from Leeds, died after being hit on the M62 near Cleckheaton at about 21:50 BST on Sunday.
Matthew Rycroft, 36, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 5 September.
During a short hearing, Mr Rycroft, of Nowell View, Leeds, spoke only to confirm his name and address.
He was not asked to enter a plea to any of the three charges and an application for bail was denied.
The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 following a separate collision on the slip road to Hartshead Moor services, West Yorkshire Police said.
Investigators said they did not believe any other vehicles were involved in the first crash.
Another man, 47, from Bolton, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, had been released on bail pending further inquiries, West Yorkshire Police previously said.
