M62 crash: Man charged over death of 12-year-old boy
- Published
A man has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child after a 12-year-old boy was killed on a motorway.
Callum Rycroft, from Leeds, was hit while on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 near Cleckheaton at about 22:00 BST on Saturday.
Paying tribute, his mother described him as "a beautiful happy soul" who was "larger than life".
Matthew Rycroft, 36, of Leeds, will appear before magistrates on Tuesday.
He has also been charged with failing to provide a specimen.
Another man, 47, from Bolton, who had previously been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail pending further inquiries, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force previously said Callum had been trying to make his way from the central reservation to the hard shoulder following an earlier crash on the slip road to Hartshead services.
A family statement said Callum was "unique" and "great fun" and they had been "devastated at what has happened".
His mother added: "He brought light, laughter and noise into any room.
"Callum had a massive impact on everyone who met him.
"The house is so quiet without him here."
