Bradford arts centre Kala Sangam to be renamed for UK City of Culture
An Asian arts centre in Bradford has announced it is changing its name as the city prepares for its year as UK City of Culture in 2025.
Kala Sangam, in Forster Court, will become known as Bradford Arts Centre.
The announcement follows a city-wide consultation, with managers saying they hoped the new name would be "easily understandable and inclusive".
The change of name is also set to coincide with a multi-million pound redevelopment of the centre.
Kala Sangam Chair Jas Athwal DL said: "In Bradford Arts Centre, I'm delighted we have found a name that groups from many different heritages and faiths, including our diverse South Asian communities, felt would include them and not exclude others.
"Although there's lots of work still to do, I'm already looking forward to welcoming everyone to Bradford Arts Centre for an incredible year of culture in 2025."
Despite the change of name from Sanskrit to English, the organisation said work by South Asian artists would "remain at the core of our performance programme".
Founded in 1993 and based in a Grade II-listed building in Forster Court since 1997, Kala Sangam specialises in South Asian arts and culture.
Work on the redevelopment, which will include creating a 200-seat theatre space, five new studios and a new entrance to improve accessibility, is due to began in January 2024.
