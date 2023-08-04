Leeds St James's Hospital artworks pay tribute to Covid-19 workers
- Published
An art exhibition paying tribute to NHS staff who worked in West Yorkshire during the pandemic has opened.
Artist Paul Digby has created drawings and sculptures of people who worked on the front line in intensive care at Leeds Teaching Hospitals.
His works have now gone on display in the atrium at St James's Hospital.
Jane Morgan, matron for critical care, said: "This exhibition is a tribute to our amazing teams and everything they do for our patients and each other."
Ms Morgan said she had known Mr Digby for "many years" and that at the height of the pandemic he told her he could "see the toll" that working for the health service was taking.
"As a united team we supported each other through the most difficult time and saw things none of us ever expected or could have imagined," Ms Morgan said.
"What got us through was looking to the future and facing each day together."
Mr Digby, who is from Leeds, said creating the artworks was a "real labour of love".
"A large focus in the work was people's hands and because I know staff held the hands of so many patients during the Covid-19 outbreaks," he said.
"I wanted to create a permanent reminder of the dedication of our wonderful NHS staff during the Covid-19 pandemic. I have been struck by their tireless compassion for patients."
The exhibition is on display until 31 October.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.