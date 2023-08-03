Bradford: Man seriously injured in targeted attack after car rammed
- Published
A man was badly injured in an attack by a number of men after his car was rammed by their vehicle in Bradford.
The "targeted attack" took place on Hustler Street and Quaker Street in the Undercliffe area of the city on Wednesday night, police said.
A Shogun SUV was used to ram another vehicle and its occupants then assaulted the other driver, who suffered serious leg injuries.
The suspects left the scene before officers arrived.
Increased stop and search powers were put in place temporarily in Undercliffe "to prevent serious violence and keep communities safe following the incident", West Yorkshire Police said.
It meant officers could stop and search people or vehicles without needing the "usual grounds" to suspect wrongdoing, with 16 searches for offensive weapons conducted in total.
Det Insp Will Tsang, of West Yorkshire Police said: "This was a serious incident with reports of weapons [being] used to cause disorder on the streets of Bradford.
"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area last night to come forward with information."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk